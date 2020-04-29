Joshua J. Schulz

TALLAHASSE, Fla. / OREGON, Wis.-Joshua J. Schulz, age 22, of Tallahassee, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

He was born on March 29, 1998, in Madison, Wis., the son of John and Darsy (Brown) Schulz. Josh graduated from Oregon High School and was attending Tallahassee Community College.

Josh worked as a waiter and was a very sweet, kind-hearted, thoughtful and giving person who everyone loved. He enjoyed the outdoors whether he was spending time at the beach or the pool, kayaking or snowmobiling. Josh always had the latest and greatest technology and liked nice cars. He traveled to Germany through the German Club at OHS and hosted foreign exchange students, making life-long friends. Most of all, Josh loved his family, friends and his dogs, Cheerio, Bugga and Trigger. As thoughtful and caring as he was, his last gift was being a tissue donor.

Josh is survived by his parents; sister, Samantha; grandmothers, Edie Schulz and Mardy Brown; aunts and uncles, Luanne (Dale) Jackson, Tom (Mardy) Schulz, Pat (Stewart) Atkinson, Cheryl Schulz, Norm (Diane) Schulz, Jim (Maria) Schulz, Dawn Smith and Deanna (Rick) Gullickson; great-aunts, Darlene (Davis) Toothman and Karen Wendt; and too many cousins to list.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, DeLyle Schulz and David Brown; grandmother, Donna (Don) Alme; and aunts and uncles, Jean Alme, Dale Alme, Debra Elmer and Jim Sellers.

A family viewing was held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. @ Jackson St., Stoughton, at 2 p.m., on Monday April 27, 2020.

A Celebration of Josh’s Life will be held at a later date.

