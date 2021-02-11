Josephine Mary “Jo” (Caruso) Terranova

The Mass for Jo will also be livestreamed on St. Peter’s Facebook page, for those who would prefer to participate from the safety of their home.

Madison – Josephine Mary “Jo” Terranova, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at her home.

She was born on March 5, 1931 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the daughter of James and Rose (Sacco) Caruso. Jo was united in marriage to John Terranova on November 8, 1952 in Ogden, Utah. Together Jo and John were blessed with four children while living in California. In 1971 they moved their family to Wisconsin.

Jo was most recently a parishioner at St. Peter Catholic Church. She volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul and for the respite care program through St. Peter’s for many years. She was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order for over 30 years.

She is survived by her husband, John; her children, Julie (Fred) Cross, Mary (Mike Vandiver) Terranova, Anne Terranova and John (Joann) Terranova; nine grandchildren, Robert, Sarah, Christopher, David, Daniel, Veronica, Andrew (Natalie), John and Julian; and three great-grandchildren, Angela, David and John.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Eugene Caruso.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave. with Father William Nolan officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday at the church. Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Waunakee.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Agrace HospiceCare.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

