Joseph W. Ryan Jr., a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on June 1, 2023, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI. Born on November 14, 1932, in West Point, WI, Joe was the son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Cole) Ryan. Growing up on the family farm alongside his brother, Dale and sister, Mary Jane. Joe attended St. Aloysius school for eight years and graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1950. A dedicated athlete, Joe played baseball, football, and basketball while also working on the family farm.
1953 and 1954 were important years in Joe’s life as he was drafted into the Army, married Marilyn Koenig, and started a family. In the Army, Joe was trained as a paratrooper and served with the 127th Engineers as a heavy weapons specialist before transferring to the motor pool to repair machinery. Upon returning to Wisconsin, Joe and Marilyn grew their family, having six children together.
Over the years, Joe had several careers. When he returned from the Army, Joe supported his family by farming and driving a school bus. Later, he worked at the Bridge Supper Club, eventually taking ownership. In 1978, Joe moved to Las Vegas where he spent the next 18 years working as a bartender and limousine driver.
When Joe returned to the Sauk Prairie/Lodi area, he continued bartending and took great joy in watching his grandchildren and later great-grandchildren participate in various activities. A dedicated volunteer, Joe served at the VA Medical Center for over 18 years, contributing more than 7,200 hours of service. He also drove countless miles for the ADRC, helping local residents get to their appointments in the surrounding area.
Joe had a passion for woodworking, watching sports, baking, and playing cards, particularly poker, euchre, and cribbage. His deep baritone voice made it easy to engage in conversation and reminisce with him.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers at Haven Hills, Lodi, and Agrace, Fitchburg, for their compassionate care of Joe.
Grandpa Joe will be deeply missed by his family and friends and his memory will live on through love, laughter and the card playing he shared with those who knew him.
Joe is survived by his six children and their families; Patrick Ryan and his daughters, Alishia (Joe) Boucher (Tristan & Torin) & Ashley (Kevin) Nagle (Knox), Michael (Elizabeth) Ryan and their sons, Tony Ryan (Jami) & Nolan Ryan (Arielle), David (Kandi) Ryan and their daughters Amber (Paul) Fosshage (Serenity & Noah) & Aja (Steve) Hellenbrand (Natalie, Carson & Zander), Linda (Kim) Haselwander and their children Nicole Haselwander (Greg Ballweg) (Carson & Peyton), Jay (Erin) Haselwander (Grant, Reese & Tate) & Kyle (Lindsey) Haselwander (Sylas); Diane (Jamie) Ryan-Pete and their children, Ryan (Carrie) Theis (Maryha & Reyker) & Sarah Hofmann (Penny & Simon), Amanda Pete, Todd (Denise) Ryan and their children, Taylor (Megan) Ryan (Teddy, Haylee, Lacy & Benny), Rebekah (Dan) Hellenbrand (Jadyn, Melanie & Brynley), Joseph (Melissa) Ryan, Grace Ryan (Gimi) (Preston), CiCi Ryan, sister, Mary Jane Esser; brother Dale Ryan, his nieces and nephew and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Art Esser; sister-in-law, Lenore Ryan; niece Susan Dixon; grandson; Tyler Mazerek.
A Celebration of Joe’s Life will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Waddle Inn, Lodi, WI. A memorial service in honor of Joe will begin at 1:00 pm. All attending are welcome to dress casually.
