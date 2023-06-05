Joseph W. Ryan Jr.

Joseph W. Ryan Jr., a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on June 1, 2023, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI. Born on November 14, 1932, in West Point, WI, Joe was the son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Cole) Ryan. Growing up on the family farm alongside his brother, Dale and sister, Mary Jane. Joe attended St. Aloysius school for eight years and graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1950. A dedicated athlete, Joe played baseball, football, and basketball while also working on the family farm.

1953 and 1954 were important years in Joe’s life as he was drafted into the Army, married Marilyn Koenig, and started a family. In the Army, Joe was trained as a paratrooper and served with the 127th Engineers as a heavy weapons specialist before transferring to the motor pool to repair machinery. Upon returning to Wisconsin, Joe and Marilyn grew their family, having six children together.

