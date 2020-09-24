Joseph Theodore Loch, Jr.

Joseph Loch, Jr. age 71 of Wonder Lake, Illinois passed away peacefully Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his summer residence near Mauston, Wisconsin with his loving family by his side.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be planned and announced in the future.

Joseph was born November 10, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Joseph and Mary (Lucas) Loch, Sr. He grew up in Chicago where he attended Gordon Technical High School. In October of 1975 he married Cheryl Pearson of Forest Park, Illinois. Joseph furthered his education at Chicago Technical College where he earned a Bachelor’s degree and worked as an engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). Joseph retired from IDOT in January of 2002 and was an engineering consultant for Bollinger and Loch and Lochner companies until he fully retired in 2012.

Joseph enjoyed tinkering at his farm in Wisconsin, wintering and fishing in Florida and watching the Detroit Lions with family and friends.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Cheryl; a son, Daniel (Mallory) Loch; a daughter, Lorna Hamill; and grandchildren, Will Hamill, Sawyer Loch and Ryan Loch.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Mary Loch.

In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to the Wellness House, a resource that supported Joe during his fight with cancer and it supports those currently living with cancer. If you would like to donate, please visit www.WellnessHouse.org and click on Donate. There will be a place for them to enter Joe’s name in memory of his life. You may also mail a check to:

Wellness House

131 N. County Line Rd

Hinsdale, IL 60521