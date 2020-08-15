Joseph Oscar Frederick Irwin

Site staff by Site staff

LANCASTER, WI – Joseph Oscar Frederick Irwin, age 87, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 as he watched the sun rise in Lancaster, WI.

He is now laughing and singing with the family members who have been waiting for him. Joe was born August 23, 1932 the family moved to San Jose, CA, where Joe lived until relocating to Carmel, CA and finally settling in Wisconsin in the 1990s.

Married twice and a member of a large, extended family with eight siblings, Joe is survived by his two brothers, three children, two stepchildren, eight grandchildren, one great grandson and another on the way. He was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War, and as a man of many skills, Joe worked as a master tile setter, real estate agent, general handyman and sheep rancher.

He was a fisherman and hunter, a cigar smoker and jokester, and he always knew how to make you laugh. He was a born storyteller and self-avowed philosopher who would listen to mariachi and pontificate on the meaning of life. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A virtual memorial is being planned for a future date. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, San Jose, CA. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster is assisting the family.

Online Condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com