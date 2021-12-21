Joseph M. “Joe” Stinson

MCFARLAND – Joseph M. “Joe” Stinson, age 57, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare, after a long courageous battle with neurofibromatosis.

He was born on Jan. 28, 1964, in Colorado, the son of Judi and William Stinson. Joe graduated from East High School in 1983. He met the love of his life, Jane Daggett, 11 years ago and they were married on May 16, 2009.

Joseph is survived by his son, Rob; granddaughter, Alexis Stinson; nephews, Turner (Becky) Stanek and their sons, Leonard and Marvin, Riley Stanek, and Dawson Reynolds; his mother-in-law, Marilyn (Norm) Budzisz; her children, Steve (Judi) Daggett and Bart (Connie) Daggett, and their children.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane (Daggett) Stinson; his mother, Judi (Brassington) Burke; stepfather, Jim Burke; father, William Stinson; and sister, Kim Reynolds.

Joe was a kind and gentle man who always saw the good in everyone.

A graveside service will be held at the chapel at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

Memorials may be made in Joe’s name to Marilyn Budzisz in care of Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716.

