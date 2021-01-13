Joseph John Brown

BLACK EARTH – Joseph J. Brown, age 55, of Black Earth, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

Joe was born on Jan. 18, 1965, to Nancy Doyle-Norslien and Stanley Brown (deceased). Joe lived his life in the Wisconsin Heights area, but he looked forward to his trips to visit his mother in Deming, N.M. Joe worked at the Shoe Box in Black Earth for many years and also at The Shack, as the daily cleaner. He liked to help with community events, including set up for Black Earth Field Days. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family.

You could always count on Joe for a wave and a smile as he was riding his Dr. Pepper bike around Black Earth. Joe could often be found on Sundays at The Shack or the Bowling Alley enjoying a Miller High Life or a Mountain Dew and cheering on his beloved Green Bay Packers. Joe’s proudest moments were taking care of his doggie children, Billie and Bailey. Joe’s health started to decline after the passing of his best, four-legged friend, Bailey, this past summer.

Joe is survived by two brothers, Mike and Tommy; a sister, Debi; two aunts, Betty Richbourg of South Carolina and Mary Zantow of New Glarus; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Candice.

His mother, Nancy, will miss his nightly texts, telling her “Good Night with Sweet Dreams and Love.” He also leaves behind many friends in the Wisconsin Heights community: Steve “Itch” Schmidt, Beth Marty, Mary Jo Kahl, Cindy Page, Brad Barsness, Shelly Drager and Joel Schultz, to name a few. Sometimes, it really does take a village.

The family would like to thank Gunderson Funeral Home and the Black Earth Police Department for their assistance.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an animal shelter or humane society in his name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

