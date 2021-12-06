Joseph “Joe” Thony

TOWN OF WESTPORT, Wis. — Joseph “Joe” Urban Thony, age 64, passed away in a tragic accident at home on November 30, 2021. Joe was born in Mazomanie, Wisconsin, on September 5, 1957, the son of John and Verena (Pulvermacher) Thony.

Joe was a fun-loving, idea man who loved animals especially his dogs, living on Lake Mendota overlooking the lake, Capitol, and nature, especially bald eagles, and mallard ducks. He was a huge Packers, Badgers, and Madison Mallards fan. Joe’s interests also included gardening, volunteering at Holy Wisdom Monastery, making salsa and spaghetti sauce. He rebuilt a boathouse (tiki hut) at his house and enjoyed planting flowers. Joe enjoyed hunting and was always on the lookout for the “big buck”. Joe was a very good photographer and took pictures of wildlife, people, flowers, events, and sports games. He also hosted the annual Hooters calendar shoot. Joe loved entertaining at his house with cookouts, bonfires, fireworks, and anything for a get-together. He had such a love of life and people and was quite the jokester.

Joe is survived by his mother. Verena (Rena) Thony, brother David, sisters Diane (Lyle) Helgeson, Joan, and Virginia; nieces and cousins; and very close friends Stacy (Kevin) Hinz and Marty (Sue) Batz. He was preceded in death by his father, John Thony.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Co Hwy M, Middleton.

