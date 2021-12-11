Joseph “Joe” Lawlor

by Obituaries

COLUMBUS—Joseph M. “Joe” Lawlor, age 86, passed away in his home on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born on October 24, 1935, to Joseph and Lenore Lawlor in Mount Vernon, OH. He was married to Mimi Dyson on June 20, 1959, in Greencastle, IN.

Joe’s career as a sales manager associated with the printing and chemical industries, and banking services spanned many states before retiring in 1994. Joe was an avid golfer and loved calling and feeding the ducks at his home by the Crawfish River.

Survivors include his wife Mimi of Columbus; sister-in-law Carol Lawlor of Melbourne FL; nieces Lori (John) Walton, Staci (Tom) Seierstad, Andrea (Dano) LoPresti; nephew Michael Stark; great-nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother Matthew. Private inurnment will be held in Hillside Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Good Shepard Episcopal Church, Prairie Ridge Health, or a charity of your choice. We encourage you to share your online condolences with Mimi at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

A special thank you for the thoughtful and caring support from Poser Clinic and the Hillside Hospice Services.

