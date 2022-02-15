Joseph “Joe” Best

by Obituaries

Joseph “Joe” Best, age 88 of Monroe passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at SSM Hospital in Monroe. He was born the son of James and Celia (Eagan) Best on June 11, 1933, in Belleville at home in their log cabin.

He attended Oak Grove Grade School and graduated from Belleville High School in 1952. On March 27, 1960, he married Anita Prien in Monroe at Immanuel EUB Church.

He was a lifetime dairy farmer. He started off as a hired man on the farm, they then rented for 14 years. They later bought Anita’s family farm, where they still reside today. After retirement, Joe couldn’t sit idle and he went back to work at Swiss Colony for 8 years. He was a member at the Monroe United Methodist Church. He was a collector of hats, antiques, and John Deere Tractors. He was especially proud to have a 1941 John Deere that belonged to Anita’s grandfather which was restored and drove in tractor rides. He and Anita also enjoyed going riding around the countryside together.

He is survived by his wife, Anita; children, Alice Westgard of Monroe, Betty Anderson of Monroe, Cindy (Steve) Parmer of Monroe, Don (Diann) Best of Monroe, and Ed Best of Madison; grandchildren, Loudon “Louie” (fiancé, Sally Taylor) Westgard III of San Diego, CA, Melissa (Stephen) Peterson of Stoughton, Rose (Stephen) Brown of Darlington, Rebecca (Cesar) Navarro of Monroe, Amanda (Curt) Elmer of Hanover, IL, Ginger Anderson of Thompson, IL, Christina “Chrissy” (Jeremiah Goetzman) Popanz of Beloit, and Cassandra “Cassy” (Brian Leverton) Popanz of Monroe; 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Francis “Frank” (Margie) Best of Belleville; sister, Hattie (Gilman) Harry of Brooklyn; and sister-in-law, Ramona Best of Belleville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry Best; sister, Mae Shumway; brothers-in-law, Lowell Shumway and Howard Knudtson; and son-in-law, Loudon Westgard, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 19, 2022, and the United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Monroe United Methodist Church, continued visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.