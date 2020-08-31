Joseph F. “Joe” Prem

Joseph F. “Joe” Prem, age 87, of Reedsburg passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 at Meadows Assisted Living and Memory Care in Spring Green, WI following a 10 year battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Joe was born on July 11, 1933 in Plain, WI and was the son of the late Joseph M. Prem and Catherine T. (Lehner) Prem.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Karen; his three sons Jeffrey (Tiffany), Richard (Barbara), Donald (Judy); grandson Chance (Pricilla); brothers Mike (Mary), Andy (Rosie), Bill (Sandy); sisters Catherine (Larry) McDonald, Martha Erickson, Dorothy (Dave) Gorman; sisters-in-law Mary Prem, Randy Prem and many, many nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Clara and Mary Brings, brothers Edward and Tony, and brothers-in-law Bernard Brings and Rudy Erickson.

Joe was a graduate of St. Luke’s High School in Plain, WI, class of 1952. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. After his military service he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1960 with a degree in mechanical engineering. Joe held jobs at many different farm-equipment companies in Wisconsin and in Tennessee as a design engineer prior to his retirement at age 70. After his retirement, he and Karen moved to Reedsburg, WI and resided there for many years. Joe was both an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition, he was actively involved with the Boy Scouts organization for over 25 years. Joe was also an Emergency Medical Technician and served as part of the Brillion ambulance squad for over 10 years. He was a member of American Legion Post 398 in Plain, WI. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Reedsburg, WI. Joe was widely known for his cooking skills: at the American Legion brat stand, the Knights of Columbus chicken barbeques, and his world-famous German potato salad was a hit at family reunions and gatherings for many years and he passed his secret recipe to his sons.

Due to the current COVID 19 situation there will be a grave side service limited to immediate family only. A celebration of Joe’s life is being planned for next June 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Joe Prem’s name be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate or mailed to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.

Joe’s family wishes to thank the many people who took care of him during his long illness: Homeward Bound, Greenway Manor/Greenway Terrace of Spring Green, Meadows Assisted Living and Memory Care of Spring Green, and Agrace Hospice Care.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.