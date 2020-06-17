Joseph E. Kosinski

MADISON – Joseph E. Kosinski, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident.

He was born in Madison on June 29, 1947, the son of Frank and Evelyn (Daggett) Kosinski.

After retiring from Oscar Mayer, Joe worked for Metro Kia of Madison, transfering new cars. He enjoyed the many different places it brought him and the people he met along the way.

Joe had a heart of gold and would help anyone he could. He enjoyed his tractor and plowing the snow off all the sidewalks for his neighbors, which made him a local superhero in the winter. He had a great sense of humor and often played clever tricks on people. Joe may have appeared to have a tough outer shell, but those that were lucky enough to know him, quickly learned what a kind soul he was. He had a special place in his heart for animals and children and wanted to make sure all living creatures were taken care of. He was also very good at spoiling his loved ones. He will be incredibly missed.

Joe spent the last 27 years with the love of his life, Kathy Whalen. In addition to Kathy, Joe is survived by their daughter, Jordan Kosinski, who meant everything to him; son, Cody Glynn, who he helped raise and treated as his own; sisters, Pat (Adam) Krupa; brother, Dan (Linda Tofte) Kosinski; sister-in-law, Beverly Kosinski; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Frank Kosinski, and his sister, Carole (Rogers).

An intimate gathering in honor of Joe will be held for those that were in his life. Knowing Joe, he would have not liked a large gathering that put too much attention on him.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com