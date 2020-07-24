Joseph E. “Joe” Jones Sr.

SUN PRAIRIE–Joseph Edward “Joe” Jones Sr. age 87, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Joe was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on December 3, 1932 to Edward and Emily (Jackson) Jones. He attended grade schools in Madison. His family moved to Portage where Joe graduated from Portage High School in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school and served from 1950-1953. Joe met the love of his life, Betty MacMurtrie at the Owl’s Nest Restaurant in Poynette while on leave from the Navy. They were married on May 1, 1954 and just celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Joe and Betty lived on the East Side of Madison for many years raising their 4 children. Joe attended the Wisconsin School of Electronics where he earned his degree and taught. Joe worked for the Madison Police Department as an officer from 1955-1961. He was state pistol champion in 1960. His greatest moment was when Senator John F. Kennedy arrived in Madison in 1960. He was called to the airport to become an escort for the senator and future president. Joe was part of a group of officers who escorted Mr. Kennedy around Madison. Joe later went into the insurance business in 1961 first with Metropolitan then Rural Insurance and finally with General Casualty in Sun Prairie.

Joe retired from General Casualty in 1995 after 26 years of service. In his retirement years, he liked to garden and take trips to the casino with Betty. Joe and Betty were active members of the Lakeview Moravian Church in Madison.

Joe is survived by his wife Betty; four children Pam (Ray) Skawinski of Orlando, FL, Joe (Les) Jones Jr. of Orlando, FL. Rick Jones of Nekoosa and Bob (Lynn) Jones of Sun Prairie; four grandchildren Jared, Amber, Erin and Ben; six great grandchildren MacKenzie, Regan, Michael, Lyla, Dalton and Devyn; many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends Boots and JoJo Brehmer of Arkansas.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Bob Roth, brother and sister-in-law Harold and Dawn Jones, sister-in-law Linda (Morris) Larson and grandson Scott Lawyer.

Due to Covid-19, private family interment will be in Sun Prairie Memory Gardens, Sun Prairie.

A celebration of Joe’s life will follow at a later date.

Please send condolences to:

Betty Jones Family

c/o Jensen Funeral & Cremation

248 S. Ludington St.

Columbus, WI 53925

A special thank you to the Larson House in Columbus and Generations Hospice for their compassionate care of Joe this past year and a half.