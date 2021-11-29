Joseph E. Hughes

by Obituaries

Joseph E. Hughes age 90, of Monroe, died Saturday, November 27, 2021 at his home.

Joe was born June 26, 1931 in Darlington, the son of Maurice J. and Rosalie A. (Miller) Hughes. He graduated from Darlington High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Navy from December, 1951 until his honorable discharge in December, 1955. Joe and Betty J. Schroeder were united in marriage on February 17, 1968 in Leavenworth, Kansas. In his younger years, Joe worked for Malcolm Marty’s service station and from 1959 until 1970 was employed by Coplien Painting. He was self employed as painter from 1970 until 1985 before working as a custodian at Monroe High School from 1985 until retiring in 2004. Joe was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church and a lifetime member of Monroe V.F.W. Post #2312.

He is survived by a brother, Maurice (Kay) Hughes of Oregon, WI; three sisters, Mary Maurer, Patricia (Norm) Grunder, both of Monroe, Ellen (Joe) Milz of Oregon; many nieces and nephews; and a special pet, Mia Joe.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty, on Jan. 31, 2018; and siblings, Margaret Marti, Barbara Murphy, Helena Bergenzer, Charles Hughes, and Mike Hughes.

A funeral mass for Joe will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church with Father Tafadzwa Kushamba officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe, at a later date.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.