Joseph Cyril Burnett/ January 15, 1923-December 24, 2017

First Visitation: Sat. Dec. 30th 2017 9am-11am, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 324 East North Street, Jefferson, WI.

Service: Saturday, December 30th, 2017,11:00am, Officiating,Rev. Thomas Coyle, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 324 East North Street Jefferson, WI

