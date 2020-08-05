Joseph Alan Zimmerman

Site staff by Site staff

Joseph Zimmerman, age 58, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center in Reedsburg, WI.

There will be no services held at this time.

Joseph was born June 20, 1962 in Baraboo, WI, the son of Dale and Dorothy (Ennis) Zimmerman. He married Donna Sroczynski in Wisconsin Dells on February 19, 1993. He grew up farming and gardening; Tomatoes being his favorite thing to grow. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping as well as Football, Basketball and Baseball.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Donna; his mother, Dorothy Zimmerman; son, Jeremy Zimmerman; step-children, David (Nancy) Radtke, Daniel (Chona) Radtke, Kathy (Mike) Trigleth and Karen (Chad) Bothe; brothers, Robert (Rosie), Duane, Phil (Robin), Tom (Patti), Curt and Albert; sisters, Ellen (Tim) Deininger and Nancy (Bernie) Lovati; he has 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and his pets known as “his little kids” Maggie and Fritz.

He was preceded in death by his father and his nephew, Brad.