Joseph Alan Waite

Madison – Joseph A. Waite was born on February 13, 1998, to Jeffrey and Jennifer Waite.

He passed away on December 30, 2021, from a motorcycle accident. He graduated from Deforest High School in 2016. Joseph loved fishing, hunting and was an active bowler. He cherished his time with his family especially his son Jeffrey.

He was preceded in death by parents and his fraternal grandparents.

Joseph is survived by his significant other, Kaitlin Houle and son Jeffrey; his great grandparents, Ted and Nancy Ryder; his aunt, Tammy (Brian) Wayne; his aunt, Jeanne Schrenk, uncle, Randall Hanson and uncle, Danny Waite; and his many cousins and close friends. He will be greatly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, January 8th, 2022, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison. A visitation will be held from 9am until the time of service.

