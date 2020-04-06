Joseph A. Heiss

Site staff by Site staff

Madison – Joseph A. Heiss of Madison passed away on April 4, 2020 just shy of his 90th birthday.

Joe was born on April 11, 1930, the eldest son of Frank and Marie Heiss of Madison. He was a 1948 graduate of Madison’s Central High School who joined the Army a week after graduation. He served in the Korean War as a member of the 442nd Counterintelligence Corps earning Good Conduct, National Defense Service, Korean Service Silver and United Nations Service metals. Many years later, one of the highlights of his life was visiting Korea with fellow Korean War Vets. He became a steamfitter working on the UW-Madison campus and at UW Hospitals and Clinics.

Joe had a variety of interests and was active in the community. He was a proud member of the “Heat’s On” program providing furnace maintenance services in homes of veterans living in Dane County. He served as Secretary of the Steamfitters Union (Local 394/601). For many years, he was a very active member of Blessed Sacrament parish and later, Our Lady Queen of Peace parish. In the 1970s, he was appointed to serve on Dane County’s 51.437 Developmental Disabilities Services Board. He was an avid fisherman.

He and his wife Donna (Hauser) were married for 59 years and the parents of seven children: William (Thomas Rowlette), Annette Kuehl (Albert), Robert (Ann), Mark, James, Thomas and Catherine Kraemer (Mark) and grandfather of eight (Marcie Kuehl; Matthew, Rachael, Grace, Miles and Isaac Heiss; Jaden and Garret Kraemer). He is further survived by his sisters Patricia (Kaminski) and Marie Heiss.

He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, his son James, his parents, brother Frank and sister Elizabeth (Frederick).

A private burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery April 9. A memorial get together will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Multicultural Center online at https://cmcmadison.org/donate/ or regular mail to CMC, C/O Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, 53711 or donations may be made to Fisher House-Wisconsin (for veterans and their families when a loved one is hospitalized at the VA Medical Center in Milw.), 5000 W. National Ave., Milw., 53295.