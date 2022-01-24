Jorden Lee Vidana

by Obituaries

Jorden Vidana, age 35, of Onalaska, Wisconsin walked on Saturday, January 22, 2022 following a tragic automobile accident.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Native American Church, N881 Highway 12, Wisconsin Dells with David Whiteagle officiating. Burial will be at Decorah Cemetery in Komensky Township, Jackson County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held at the Native American Church on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m.

Jorden was born May 26, 1986 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Mauro and Audrey (Littlewolf) Vidana. Jorden enjoyed having a good time and joking around with his friends, he was great at grilling and cooking food and eating food, liked to watch and play basketball, was a Packer fan and most important to him, was his children and family.

Jorden is survived by his father, Mauro Vidana; companion, Christian Lynn; sons, Jaden Vidana, Sanders King and Jorden Vidana II; a daughter, Jaylen Vidana; brothers, Martin Vidana and Jose Reyes Vidana and sisters, Anna Vidana-Brown, Jackie Vidana and Evelyn Vidana.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Audrey; brother, Orlando; maternal grandmother, Anna belle Winneshiek Littlewolf Lowe, maternal grandfather, Martin Littlewolf, Sr. and paternal grandmother, Maria Sanchez.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.