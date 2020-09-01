Jordan G. Beesecker

Jordan Gene Beesecker, 14, of Lancaster and Darlington, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from results from a UTV accident.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Rev. Robin Luckey will officiate. Friends may call from 4:00 PM until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Jordan Gene Beesecker Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com. During your time at the funeral home people will be asked to respect social distancing and to wear face protection.

Jordan was born on March 6, 2006 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville, son of Bret and Jennifer (Bloom) Beesecker. He attended school in Lancaster and Darlington and would have been starting his freshman year of high school. Jordan was an avid gamer and he liked rap music. He loved the outdoors, four-wheeling, tubing on the Grant, canoeing, hunting, and fishing. He especially loved being with his family and spending time with his brothers and sisters.

Jordan is survived by his parents, Jennifer (Andrew Schluenz) Bloom of Lancaster, Bret (Ronna Argall) Beesecker of Darlington; brothers and sisters, Kristen (John) Adams of Bloomington, Jamin (Rylie Bausch) Beesecker of Lancaster, Jacob (Emily Marron) Beesecker of Madison, Jared (Josie Landon) Beesecker of Lancaster, Iassac Klutzke of Highland, Andrew Bloom of Lancaster and Sara Schluenz of Lancaster; grandparents, Marlene & Melvin Jerrett of Fennimore, Rick, fiance, Ginger Schafer Bloom of Blue River, Loyd and Jo-Marie Beesecker of Cassville; nieces and nephews, Malorie, Steven, Harrison and Evelyn; and aunts, uncles and cousins.