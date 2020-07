Joni Carlsson

MADISON, Wis. – Jonie C. Carlsson, age 62, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on April 15, 1958, in Hennepin, Minn., the daughter of Johann and Carol Carlsson. She proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.

Jonie is survived by her son, Dustin (Maureen) Carlsson; and two grandchildren, Madison and Keegan Carlsson. She was preceded in death by her parents.