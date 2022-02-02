Jonathan Taylor wins 2021 Bert Bell Award
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — Jonathan Taylor added another honor to his record breaking second season in the NFL on Tuesday night.
The former Badger running back was named the 2021 Bert Bell Award winner, which is presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the player of the year in the NFL.
Taylor rushed for 1,811 yards and scored 20 touchdowns with the Colts this season. He won the NFL’s rushing title, was named a unanimous first-team All-Pro and selected to this year’s Pro Bowl.
