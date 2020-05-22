Jonathan Taylor sends Toppers pizza to Madison hospitals

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. – As a Badger, Jonathan Taylor delivered when it mattered the most on the football field. Wednesday was no different for Taylor, except this time it was to Madison hospitals.

Taylor sent individual sized Toppers pizza to University Hospital and American Family Children’s hospital along with a thank you message for all the frontline workers fighting COVID-19.

For three years, we all cheered on Jonathan Taylor for his talents on the football field. Today, @JayT23 is cheering on health care workers at @UWHealth by bringing them @ToppersPizza for their efforts on the frontline during the #COVID19 pandemic 💙 pic.twitter.com/SQ7JAtlw65 — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) May 21, 2020

