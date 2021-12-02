Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Month again
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the second straight month, Jonathan Taylor has taken home AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors.
The Colts running back racked up 556 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards, and scored 9 touchdowns in November.
The former Badger currently is the league leader in fan votes for this year’s Pro Bowl.
