Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Month again

by Zach Hanley

Adrian Kraus Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) dives into the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For the second straight month, Jonathan Taylor has taken home AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors.



The Colts running back racked up 556 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards, and scored 9 touchdowns in November.

The former Badger currently is the league leader in fan votes for this year’s Pro Bowl.

