Madison- Jon Mark Brill, age 63, of Madison passed away on December 28th, 2021, at UW Hospital.

He was born on October 25, 1958, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Robert H. and Shirley J (Ewing) Brill.

Jon shared a home with long-time housemates and friends, Larry and Scott, where he was supported by numerous private and governmental agencies that allowed him to live independently in the community despite his developmental disabilities. He was a kind and gentle soul who shared his joy with others. He loved time spent with kind people, eating treats, car rides (especially if malts were involved) and attending summer camp. He will be well remembered by an award he so aptly won at one summer camp outing – “Best Hugger”.

Jon is survived by his siblings, Robert (Sandy Troia) Brill, Patty (Oren) Brill Hammes and Scott (Donna Stirmel) Brill and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parent and older brother, Richard Brill.

A memorial service will be held at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Avenue Madison, Wisconsin on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11am preceded by visitation from 9am to 11am.

Jon’s family wishes to extend their thanks and appreciation to the many people who cared for Jon with such care and dedication during his lifetime, especially Barbara and Catherine of Dreamweavers, Inc.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to: Dreamweavers, Inc, Movin’Out, or Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin.

