Jolene Michelle “Jody” Jacoby

MADISON – Jolene Michelle Jacoby, age 54, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was born on Jan. 22, 1966, in Two Harbors, Minn., the daughter of Jon Jacoby Sr. and Betty Crowley.

Jolene graduated from Two Harbors High School in 1984. She moved to Wisconsin and there she became a licensed beautician. Together with Linda Douglas, they established and operated Boardwalk Hair Design in Monona.

Jolene’s first and foremost love was for her family. She never missed sending out birthday cards, calling on special occasions, being there for family get togethers and texting her brothers during UFC events. Every year for Christmas, she would make family calendars with pictures taken from years past, adding special events on different days of the months. She always ended each call or text with “I Love You!”

Jolene was also a devout Vikings fan, she even set up a fantasy football league with family members. She had a variety of interests including: reading, games, crafting, playing cards and baking, in which she would share her treats for all to enjoy.

In addition to her mother Betty, survivors include her brothers, Jarod Jacoby and Jon (Naomi) Jacoby Jr.; her step-mother, Lanette Jacoby; two step-sisters, Kathy Parker and Marilyn (Roland) Hart; her five step-brothers, Earl (Kris) Crowley IV, Mike Crowley, Tom (Deb) Crowley, Daryl (Candee) Olson and Dan Olson; and several nieces, nephews and special friends, Linda and Dan Douglas.

She was preceded in death by her father and stepfather, Jon L. Jacoby Sr. and Earl J. Crowley III. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

