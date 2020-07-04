Johnson withdraws plan to swap Columbus Day for Juneteenth

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson and James Lankford have withdrawn their proposal to eliminate the Columbus Day holiday.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the two Republicans had proposed an amendment eliminating Columbus Day to a bipartisan bill that would designate June 19, the day slavery ended in the United States, as a federal holiday.

Johnson said the proposal was meant to “start a discussion” and they suggested eliminating Columbus Day because few Americans get the day off as a paid holiday anyway.

Johnson says he in no way is deprecating Christopher Columbus’ achievements or expressing any judgment on Columbus’ place in history.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments