Johnson, exposed to virus, cancels plan to appear with Trump

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said Thursday he’s been placed in quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson said he has no symptoms and tested negative for the virus, but canceled plans to travel with President Donald Trump or attending Trump’s campaign event Thursday evening in Mosinee.

Johnson said he was tested late Wednesday for the virus because of his plans to be near the president. Trump’s airport stop in Mosinee was to be his fifth to the key battleground state this year.

