Johnny Wayne WhiteCloud

Site staff by Site staff

Johnny WhiteCloud, age 71 of Black River Falls, WI walked on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Native American Church, N881 Highway 12 & 16, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin with Chester Dick officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at the Native American Church on Sunday beginning at 3 p.m.

Johnny was born June 15, 1949 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma the son of Douglas and Rena (Gray) White Cloud. He grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma and graduated from McClain High School. He served in his country in the U.S. Marines and was honorably discharged. He later attended Haskell University and earned an associates degree in arts. Johnny was a life long Native American Church member, a world champion fancy dancer, he enjoyed sewing fabric and making teepees, and was a skilled cake maker and decorator.

Johnny is survived by his mother, Rena Belle White Cloud. Son, Michael WhiteCloud and his children, Mikah Sky WhiteCloud, Jaida Summer WhiteCloud, Giles Sage WhiteCloud and Blue Sky Rain WhiteCloud. Son, Steven Powell and his child, Amaryllis Powell and her daughter, Valentina A. Sva. Daughter, Stacy WhiteCloud and her children, Cora Williams and her child, Elai Shaouat, Corisa Williams, Sophia Posner and Joel Posner. Daughter, Rena Belle Nevaquaya and her children, Hozhoni Dine WhiteCloud and Nookinuh Ezra WhiteCloud. Children of daughter, Chanina WhiteCloud, Adina Rae WhiteCloud, Destiny Rain WhiteCloud and her child, Azias Razeal Pauliot, and Grace Emerald WhiteCloud. Daughter, Anhinga WhiteCloud and her children, Ezekiel Anhing Jon WhiteCloud, Elijah Reigh WhiteCloud and Jiohnny Oske. Daughter, Corena Mae WhiteCloud and her children, Dayvina Lee WhiteCloud, Autry James WhiteCloud, Emjay Sweede WhiteCloud, Amayah Sweet WhiteCloud and Aaron George WhiteCloud. Daughter, Bianca WhiteCloud and her children, Abel Thomas NotAfraid, Geno Lynn YellowBird, Gene Nyte YellowBird, He-les-wv Cexi-Wihopinka-WhiteCloud, No-Ko-se Lvs-te Hopinka-WhiteCloud, Lorenzo Dajour-Christian Jordan and Lorianna Belle WhiteCloud.

He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas White Cloud; son, Rain WhiteCloud; daughter, Chanina WhiteCloud; brothers, Chevon WhiteCloud and Nokuse Buck; and granddaughter, Gianna Marie WhiteCloud.