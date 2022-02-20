Johnny Davis scores 25 points as Badgers roll over Wolverines

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — It was a tale of two halves as Wisconsin blew out Michigan Sunday, 77-63.

The first half was back-and-forth. Neither team gained an inch, and the score at halftime was tied, 31-31.

But Greg Gard’s halftime speech must’ve stirred something, as the Badgers came out of the locker room on fire. A massive scoring run in the first 10 minutes gave the Badgers a double-digit lead, which they held onto to grab the win.

That scoring run was driven in large part by Johnny Davis. The man who has been the game-changer for the Badgers changed the game once again, scoring 25 points.

In all, Wisconsin had five players score double figures.

The win moves the Badgers to 21-5, 12-4 in conference play.

The end of the game was marred by an exchange of punches from players on both teams. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard got in each others’ faces before the fight, and Howard appeared to slap Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face.

