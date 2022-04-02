Johnny Davis named top shooting guard, wins Jerry West Award

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Badgers star Johnny Davis added another award to his résumé on Saturday.

The sophomore was given the Jerry West Award by the Basketball Hall of Fame, the first Badger to ever do so. The honor is given to the best shooting guard in the nation.

The nation’s best shooting guard. Congrats to @JohnnyDavis on winning the 2022 Jerry West Award!#OnWisconsin x #WestAward pic.twitter.com/FFRaZ4bATV — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 2, 2022

“I would like to thank my teammates and coaches for being able to help me be the player that I am and win this award,” Davis said in a statement. “None of this is possible without the unforgettable season that we had this year.”

The Big Ten Player of the Year is only the third Badger to win a positional award from the Basketball Hall of Fame. Ethan Happ (2019) and Frank Kaminsky (2015) won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which is given to the nation’s best center.

Davis, an All-American and National Player of the Year finalist, announced Thursday that he would declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. He is generally regarded as a potential Top-10 pick.

If his name is called, Davis would be the first Badger since 2015 to be drafted.

