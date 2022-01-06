Johnny Davis named to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The week just keeps getting better and better for Johnny Davis.

The sport’s most prestigious honor 🏆@JonathanCDavis1 has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25, the first Badger to appear on the prestigious list since Ethan Happ in 2019: https://t.co/mMRq3Ecm5X pic.twitter.com/PExsI2FNE0 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 5, 2022



Two days after scoring 37 points to lead Wisconsin over #3 Purdue, Davis was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25. The sophomore guard is the first Badger to appear on the list since Ethan Happ in 2019. Frank Kaminsky won the award, which is given annually to the the best player in college basketball, in 2015.

Davis is third in the nation in scoring, averaging 22.3 points per game. He also leads the team in rebounds, assists, and steals.

#23 Wisconsin hosts Iowa Thursday night at 8:00 p.m.

