Johnny Davis named to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25

MADISON, Wis. — The week just keeps getting better and better for Johnny Davis.


Two days after scoring 37 points to lead Wisconsin over #3 Purdue, Davis was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25. The sophomore guard is the first Badger to appear on the list since Ethan Happ in 2019. Frank Kaminsky won the award, which is given annually to the the best player in college basketball, in 2015.

Davis is third in the nation in scoring, averaging 22.3 points per game. He also leads the team in rebounds, assists, and steals.

A POOR POUR:

After reviewing the tape of Greg Gard’s Gatorade bath, the Badgers graded his pour a 2/10. Brad Davison joking said of the attempt, “execution was not great.”


UP NEXT:

#23 Wisconsin hosts Iowa Thursday night at 8:00 p.m.

