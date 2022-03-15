Johnny Davis named to AP All-American first team

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The accolades keep on coming for Johnny Davis.

The Big Ten Player of the Year was named a first-team AP All-American on Tuesday. He is joined by fellow Big Ten stars Keegan Murray of Iowa, and Kofi Cockburn of Illinois. Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji round out the first team.

Davis has proven himself as one of the best players in the country this season, averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Badgers.

Wisconsin fans will need Davis to continue his All-American form on Friday when the Badgers take on Colgate in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

