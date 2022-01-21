Johnny Davis named midseason All-American

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — If it seems like every other day Johnny Davis is being recognized for his play on the court, it’s because he is.

The Sporting News midseason All-America team has arrived! Did your favorite college baller make the list? 👀 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 20, 2022



The Sporting News released it’s midseason All-American team on Thursday and the Badger sophomore headlined the first team. Joining Davis on the first team: Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Baylor’s James Akinjo, and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn.

SHOWDOWN AT THE KOHL:

Wisconsin welcome’s Michigan State to Madison on Friday for a top-15 showdown at 8:00 p.m. The Badgers have won 2 straight against the Spartans.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.