Johnny Davis named Big Ten player of the week, Badgers move up to 13th in AP poll

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — As they await possible discipline from the Big Ten as a result of Sunday’s post-game fight against Michigan, the Wisconsin Badgers are celebrating a move up in the polls and another honor for their Player of the Year candidate.

Johnny Davis has once again been named Big Ten player of the week after averaging 27.5 points per game, 9 rebounds per game, 2 blocks per game and 1 assist per game in Wisconsin’s wins over Indiana and Michigan last week.

🚨 #B1GMBBall Weekly Honors 🚨 Congrats to the Player of the Week, @BadgerMBB's Johnny Davis! 🏀Averaged 27.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 assist, and 0.5 steals per game in Wisconsin’s two victories last week 🗞 https://t.co/XAQXTPL9Dj | #B1G pic.twitter.com/ZPNZQDM2Te — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 21, 2022

Davis is now averaging a team-high 20.9 points per game this season, while also leading the Badgers in rebounding (8.3 per game) and assists (2.3 per game).

Wisconsin has now won back-to-back games after a disappointing home loss to Rutgers earlier this month, and they will have their chance to get a win back against the Scarlet Knights later this week when they travel to New Jersey Saturday evening. Before that, though, Wisconsin will travel to Minnesota to play the Gophers on Wednesday night.

The successful week helped the Badgers climb up to #13 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday. They had previously been ranked 15th.

The Badgers are now a half-game behind Purdue for the top spot in the Big Ten with four regular-season games to play. Wisconsin is set to host the Boilermakers in a game that could decide the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament next week on March 1. Purdue climbed up to #4 in the most recent AP poll.

Recent NCAA tournament projections have the Badgers as a possible 4-seed as we get closer to March Madness season.

