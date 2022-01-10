Johnny Davis named Big Ten co-player of the week

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — It was a big Monday of awards for Johnny Davis.

Big Ten Co-Player of the Week 👑@JohnnyDavis adds to his resume pic.twitter.com/tXqFfKpFtZ — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 10, 2022



The Badger sophomore guard was named the Big Ten’s co-player of the week after his 3-game stretch of averaging 27.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Those performances helped Wisconsin move up to #13 in the latest AP Top 25. Davis was also named the Naismith Trophy player of the week.

Our @jerseymikes Naismith Men’s College Player of the Week is Johnny Davis 🏀 The sophomore guard (27.3pts, 10reb, 3ast, 1stl, 1blk) helped lead @BadgerMBB to a 3-0 record, including a huge win vs. #3 Purdue last week — 37 points/14 rebounds/3 assists/2 steals/2 blocks‼️ pic.twitter.com/9RSTmR1wdf — The Naismith Trophy (@NaismithTrophy) January 10, 2022

UP NEXT:

#13 Wisconsin hosts #16 Ohio State Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.