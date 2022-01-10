Johnny Davis named Big Ten co-player of the week

MADISON, Wis. — It was a big Monday of awards for Johnny Davis.


The Badger sophomore guard was named the Big Ten’s co-player of the week after his 3-game stretch of averaging 27.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Those performances helped Wisconsin move up to #13 in the latest AP Top 25. Davis was also named the Naismith Trophy player of the week. 

UP NEXT:

#13 Wisconsin hosts #16 Ohio State Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

