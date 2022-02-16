Johnny Davis leads #15 Wisconsin past Indiana

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It felt like déjà vu for the Badgers.

Johnny Davis owns the state of Indiana. 12/8 vs. Indiana: Go ahead 3 with 78 seconds left. He finished with 23 points. 1/4 at #3 Purdue: He dropped 37 in Mackey. 2/15 at Indiana: Go ahead 3-point play with 61 seconds left. He finished with 30.#Badgers | #OnWisconsin — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 16, 2022



Wisconsin trailed Indiana for most of the game until Johnny Davis put UW ahead for good. At the Kohl Center it was a three with 78 seconds left. Tuesday in Assembly Hall, Davis drove in the lane for an old fashion 3-point play with 61 seconds left.

Davis scored the final 13 points for the Badgers. He finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT:

#15 Wisconsin hosts Michigan on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. The Badgers will retire Michael Finley’s jersey at halftime.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.