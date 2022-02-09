Johnny Davis leads #14 Wisconsin past #17 Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — For the second straight year Wisconsin went into the Breslin Center and left with a win. And this season, the Badgers can thank Johnny Davis for that.


The Badger guard scored a game high 25 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn each added in 11 points.

Wisconsin (19-4, 10-3) never trailed in the 70-62 win over Michigan State (17-6, 8-4).

UP NEXT:
Wisconsin hosts Rutgers on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. on FS1.

