Johnny Davis leads #14 Wisconsin past #17 Michigan State

by Zach Hanley

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

EAST LANSING, Mich. — For the second straight year Wisconsin went into the Breslin Center and left with a win. And this season, the Badgers can thank Johnny Davis for that.

That’s 2 straight in the Breslin Center for the #Badgers! Wisconsin tops Michigan State 70-62 in a game they never trailed. Davis led the way with 25 points & 6 rebounds. UW moves to 19-4 overall, 10-3 in Big Ten play. — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 9, 2022



The Badger guard scored a game high 25 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn each added in 11 points.

Wisconsin (19-4, 10-3) never trailed in the 70-62 win over Michigan State (17-6, 8-4).

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin hosts Rutgers on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. on FS1.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.