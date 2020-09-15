Johnnie Lindley

Johnnie Lindley, age 89, passed away on September 12, 2020 at The Meadows Assisted Living and Memory Care in Spring Green.

She was born in Belmont, Mississippi, November 10, 1930 to the late Earl Cebern and Zulu Rae (Ginn) Pharr. She married AC Lindley on June 1, 1946. Johnnie and AC moved to Wisconsin in the early 1950s for employment opportunities. Johnnie was the Office Manager for AC Lindley and Sons Drywall for many years. She was not afraid to tackle any project from accounting to shingling a roof. She was the glue that bonded everything together.

Johnnie was a long-time active member of Midvale Baptist Church in Madison. She was nursery supervisor, and offered her time and great culinary skills to ensure the success of numerous hospitality events. Johnnie and AC brought joy to the school children at the Christmas program in Black Earth for many years as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.

To know Johnnie was to love her and it was said that she never had an enemy. She was kind, compassionate, hardworking, and generous. She added a sparkle of contentment and love to any gathering of friends and family; creating a home with welcoming warmth was her forte. She had a God-given gift of making everyone feel special. She was called Grandma and Aunt by many people whose lives she touched. Her home and kitchen were open to, not only family, but anyone in need.

She is survived by son, David (Ann) Lindley, New Castle, Indiana, and their children, Scott (Samatha), Indiana; Chad (Jenny) Mt. Horeb; Steven (Koren), Nebraska; son, Joseph (Linda) Lindley, Black Earth, their child Rhyan (Emily), Waunakee; son, Jimmie (Nancy) Lindley, Black Earth, their children; Brandon (Chelse), Waupun, Nathan (Shanelle Hill) Florida; daughter, Sandy (Barry) Behringer, Mazomanie and their children, Casey (Shannon) Illinois, and Jessica (Brian) Greffin, Prairie du Sac; 19 great grandchildren; and sisters Mildred “Mit” Jackson, Illinois, Susanne Gardiner, Bristol, and Rae Taylor, Pleasant Prairie and many special nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ac; by two brothers, Basil and Max; brothers-in –law, Wesley Jackson and Merle Gardiner; and sister-in-law, Charlene Pharr.

Due to COVID-19, a private grave-side service will be held with immediate family on Wednesday, September 16, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Black Earth.

Special thanks to the staff at The Meadows Assisted Living and Memory Care in Spring Green for their compassionate and loving care for Johnnie.