John Yaun

MONTICELLO, Wis. — John “JC” Yaun, age 71 passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 1, 1951 in Monroe, WI the son of Raymond and Anna (Fiez)

Yaun. John grew up around New Glarus and celebrated his Swiss heritage as one of the first students to learn flag throwing from Robie Schneider. He graduated from New Glarus High School in 1969.

John was a passionate motorcyclist; he loved the time spent on his Harley-Davidson. Just after graduating from high school John and a group of friends formed the Apparitions MC, and John has been an active member to this day. He was also a member of the Washington Reformation Church. John will be remembered for his hearty laugh and smiling face by his family and friends.

John is survived by his siblings Donna (Jim) Keacher, Gary (Nancy) Yaun, Sue (Duane) Pope, Vicki (George) Friese, Teresa (Ray) Schell, and Roberta “Bobbie” (Jim) Mueller, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Richard Allen and Raymond Kent.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Washington Reformation Church, N6026 Church Rd., Monticello, WI with the Rev. Kelly Volk officiating.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI.

A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

