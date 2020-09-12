John William Wilson

FITCHBURG – John William Wilson, age 34, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully at his home, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born on Sept. 2, 1986, in Madison, the son of Rockey and Debra (Parks) Wilson.

John graduated from Evansville High School. He married the love of his life Courtney Blumenstein on Sept. 16, 2019. John’s most joyful moments were those surrounded by family and friends. He enjoyed watching football, hunting, playing video games and the companionship of his dog, Loki. John will forever be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

John is survived by his wife, Courtney; stepson, Jacob Breiby; father, Rockey; brother, James (Cheryl) Wilson; sister, Kristina (Adam) Schultz; sister-in-law, Karmin Garstecki; and 12 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother, Debra Wilson; and his grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nursing staff at the UW Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace In-Home Hospice for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.