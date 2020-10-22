John William Squirrell

MADISON – John Squirrell, age 92, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

He was born on August 30, 1928, in England, the son of Ernest and Lottie (King) Squirrell.

He married June Russell on Sept. 2, 1950 and they were married for 66 years. They were together for 72 years, as they met when June was 14 and John was 16.

John went to Erith Technical School before enrolling in Petrochemical Engineering at Sir John Cass College. He was a Commercial Paper & Petrochemical Engineer and Draftsman. In England, he volunteered with the St. John Ambulance Brigade, during and after WWII, from 1944 until 1967. He and June immigrated to the USA in 1967, brought by his work company, initially to New Jersey. While in New Jersey he volunteered with the Ambulance Services and always had a story about that experience. His most memorable story was when he delivered a baby. His company then moved the family to California in 1967 for him to work in Los Angeles. He became an American Citizen in 1973. He left his engineering position in 1974 to become a Real Estate Agent and worked in the Real Estate business from 1974 until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of many associations with the Board of Realtors throughout his years, being elected as President of the West Orange County Board of Realtors 1990-1991. He and June moved to live in Wisconsin in 2012.

John is survived by his children, Clive Squirrell, Angela Kuskie and Jayne Squirrell; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Cimarron Kuskie (daughter, Jessela), Dusty Kuskie (daughter, Jaszay), Brandon Squirrell (sons, Maxwell, Charlie and Alex) and Brandi Squirrell (son, Brayden and daughter, Bentley Mae).

He was preceded in death by his wife, June, in 2016.

He was one of six siblings and the last to survive.

Memorials may be made to your local emergency medical team, fire department or your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

