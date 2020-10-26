John William Hasburgh

Site staff by Site staff

John William Hasburgh, age 97, passed away at Bloomfield HealthCare & Rehab on Monday, October 19, 2020.

John was born on July 17, 1923 on a farm by Highland, to Joseph and Christine (Kreul) Hasburgh. While living on a farm, he walked across the fields to Strawberry School for eight years. Later he went to Highland High School, graduating in 1941. Once he got his drivers’ license, he would drive to school in a Model T Ford with his brothers and sisters.

On April 17, 1947, John married Rita Brickl in St. Luke’s Church in Plain, WI. Rita passed away February 20, 1991.

John was a member of the 1909 Knights of Columbus council since he was 21. He obtained the 4th degree Honor Guard of Bishop Cletus O’Donnell. He was a former member of St. Anthony’s parish council. He also served two terms on the school board for the Highland School District. For fifty years was a fireman and was also on the Highland Village Board. He was a member of the Feed Dealers Association for years.

In 1948 he started working for the Highland Milling Company and in 1957 took ownership of the mill. In 1988, his son Daniel became a partner in the business. They operated the mill together until they closed in 2001.

John is survived by his five children, Margie (Wayne) Kite of Madison, Maureen Hasburgh of Madison, Daniel (Kathy) Hasburgh of Muscoda, Ann (Gary) Marsden of Onalaska and Linda (David) Yager of Mount Horeb. Their children, Jeff (Raquel) Kite, Jay (Bobbie) Kite, Brian (Bobbie) Lien, Brent (Brittney) Hasburgh, Jamie (Anthony) Straka, Kasie (Tyler) Barr, Greg Minter, Chris (Sarah) Minter, Curt (Ashley) Minter, Andrea Minter, Devin (Keith) McCormick and Derek Yager. Great grandchildren Zach Kite, Evan Kite, McKayla Lien, Aubree Hasburgh, Hadlee Hasburgh, Braizlei Straka, Koen Straka, Kalan Straka, Lilyannah Barr, Brexten Barr, Claire Minter, Jack Minter and Everett McCormick. John is further survived by his brother Joe Hasburgh Jr. and sister Marilyn (Jim) Williamson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rita, three sisters, Lewina Nondorf, Margaret Wienkes and Helen Bindl. Three brothers, Walter (infant), Eugene, Donnie Hasburgh and many other relatives and friends. One grandson, Jason Lien and a great grandson, Declan Barr.

Many thanks to Zeke Linscheid and family for all their help with dad for many years. Also thanks to Upland Hills Hospital and Bloomfield HCR for the care they gave him in his final days.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Due to COVID-19, a Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Fr. Jim Murphy and Fr. Raymond Dischler will con-celebrate with burial in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ss. Anthony & Philip Parish or Bloomfield HCR would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com