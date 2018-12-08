John W. Trueb

John Waldo Trueb, age 94, a resident of Pine Villa in Prairie du Sac, passed away on Dec. 5, 2018 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born Mar. 5, 1924 to the late Louis and Mabel (Schneller) Trueb.

John married Ardis Meyer in Nov. of 1947; together they enjoyed almost 71 years of marriage until Ardis passed away on Oct. 27, 2017. John and Ardis lived in Florida for over 50 years until returning to the Sauk Prairie Area. He owned and operated a successful commercial construction business until his retirement. He served in the United States AirForce during WWII and was stationed in France and England. John enjoyed fishing, gambling, and golfing.

He is survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ardis; John was predceded in death by 5 sisters, Arlyn Wedekind, Doloris Wagener, Dorothy Peck, Kassie Wyttenbach, and Ellen Loy; 2 nieces, Peggy Narloch and Marie Schultheis.

As per John and Ardis’s wishes, a joint memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be held in the Sauk City Cemetery.

John and Ardis’s family would like to thank the staff at Pine Villa and Agrace Hospice.

