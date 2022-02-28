John W. Jones

by Obituaries

John W. Jones, age 76, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dad, brother, uncle, grandpa and great grandpa on Friday February 25, 2022 at 12:12 am at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison WI from cardiac arrest.

He was born on May 3, 1945 at General Hospital in Dodgeville WI. The first of six children born to William and Mildred (Reeson) Jones. John grew up on the family farm in Ridgeway WI. Many happy memories and times were spent with his Grandpa and Grandma Reeson. After graduating from Barneveld High School in 1964, John started his life-long love of farming the land and milking cows. John met and married Jean Lampman on October 1, 1966. From this union three children were born. Lisa, Scott and Jodie. They later divorced. He began a career with The University Research Farm in Arlington WI in which he later retired from. He met and married Mary Trainor. She preceded him in death 2010.

Dad enjoyed a cold beer or two or three surrounded by Family and Friends playing Eurche, Skipbo, Scrabble and Yahtzee. Summers were spent tending to his flower gardens, his huge vegetable garden and just relaxing on the deck in the quiet and peaceful valley in the evenings listening to the crickets chirping and the relaxing sound of the water from the flowing creek. He had many bird feeders and the birds were grateful for the food that was provided. Always a Farmer at heart, Dad always had beef cattle on the property.

John is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Brian Eckel Middleton; his brothers and their spouses, Bill and Harriet Jones, Poynette, WI, Ron and Sheila Jones, Dodgeville, WI, Tom and Becky Jones, Dodgeville, WI, Tim and Mona Jones, Seneca, WI; his sister Judy and her husband Greg Marti, Edgerton, WI; his grandchildren, Tyler (fiancé Miranda Bargielski) Burkhalter, Juneau, WI, Ashley (Nathan) Kieler, Belmont, WI, Joseph (special friend, Olivia Glavin) Jones, Cassville, WI, Jayson(Kelsey) Jones, Madison, WI, Allison Zebell, LaCrosse, WI and Carson Zebell, Onalaska, WI; two great grandsons, Sawyer and James Kieler at home, Belmont, WI; John’s very special friend, Sandy Schober, Blanchardville, WI; mother of his children Jean Jones of Spring Hill, Florida; many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, many aunts and uncles, beloved daughter, Jodie Lynne Zebell (2008), his wife Mary (2010), his beloved son Scott Joseph Jones (2017).

The Family would like to Thank Jim and Teresa Sholts of Stoughton Wi along with Steven Trainor of Barneveld WI for your friendship, companionship and for being there for John over the years, it meant the world to him. The Family would also like to Thank the Barneveld EMS, Upland Hills Hospital, Dodgeville, Sauk Prairie Hospital and St Mary’s Hospital 2 East ICU Doctors, Nurses and CNA’s who worked compassionately and vigorously to try and save John’s life. We want to Thank You All and to let you all know how much we APPRECIATE your hard work and dedication to your patients in this crazy world of Covid that we live in.

Private Family Burial will take place at St. Barnabas cemetery in Mazomanie, Wi.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 starting at 1:00 pm at THE RED ROOM in Dodgeville, WI. Everyone is Welcome to attend.

Dad you are loved and will be missed everyday until we meet again! Reunited with your loved ones looking down upon us.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.