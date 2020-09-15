John W. Huehne

John William Huehne, age 81, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on September 13, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville where military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274, Memorials may be made to in John’s name to the Lutheran Church of Peace or Grant County Cancer Coalition. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com. The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing respected when in attendance.

John was born on June 3, 1939 in Harrison Township to Richard and Alice (Kuehl) Huehne. He attended Stumptown 1 room school for 8 years and graduated from Platteville High School in 1957. In 1956 to 1962 he served in the U.S. Army National Guard. In 1961, he was called up to Active Duty and spent 9 months at Fort Lewis, Washington. He is an active member of the American Legion and was proud to have served his country.

He met the love of his life, Carol Reese, at church. They were married on June 27, 1964. John was a life-long member of the Lutheran Church of Peace, serving on the council for 6 years and also served on many other committees.

Together John and Carol farmed west of Platteville for many years raising dairy, beef, and hogs. John and Carol square danced for many years while raising their 4 children. John was active in 4-H and FFA as a member and mentor to young people from 1989-90. He was awarded an Honorary membership in Platteville FFA. He sold seed corn for many years and also bowled on different teams. Later he worked at Farm & Fleet for 8-1/2 years and 3 years at UW-Platteville while farming. In 2008, they sold the farm and built a condo in town. Since John and Carol retried, they love to travel having been to Alaska, Ireland, Hawaii, Washington DC, New York, and many other states.

He has always been interested in most sports, Packers, Badgers, and Brewers and also watching the grandkids in any sport they might try and that was special to him. He loved volunteering – Meals on Wheels, Steak Feeds, and Red Kettle Salvation Army.

John was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He always maintained a very positive attitude and had a very strong faith in God and a lot of love, prayers, and support from his family and friends, which helped him get through his 3-year battle with cancer. He was friend to everyone he met and had a great sense of humor and contagious smile that would draw you in.

John is survived by his loving wife, Carol, of 56 years; four children, Julie Schwartz (fiancée Charles Wilson), Jill (Scott) Oomens, Jon (Kristen) Huehne, and Jeremy (Wendy) Huehne; five grandchildren, Jacob (Terisa) Oomens, Trevor Oomens, Alex, Max and Lexie Huehne. He is also survived by three brothers, Frank (Clarice) Huehne, Ron (Dorothy) Huehne, Dave Huehne (fiancee’ Susan Wallenhorst), one sister Carolyn (Melvin) Gehrke and sister-in-law, Dorothy Dickey-Huehne as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Lawrence Huehne, son-in-law, James Schwartz, and sister-in-law, Sue Huehne.

Thank you to the wonderful and caring doctors and nurses at Southwest Health Center.