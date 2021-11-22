John W. Endthoff

by Obituaries

John W. Endthoff “Liquid Johnnie”, age 71, of New Lisbon, WI formerly of Wautoma passed unexpectedly in his home on November, 18, 2021.

He was born on June 5,1950 in Portage, WI the son of Roger and Phyllis Endthoff. He married Kathy Biermeier on December 27, 1969, having sons, Mike and Pat. Later married Mary Kay Losey on September 20, 1986 and gained three daughters; jeanette, Jackie and Jolene.

He served briefly in the US Army. Later became a truck driver, turned entrepreneurial with a landscaping business. Together with his wife Mary, they owned/operated Sidetracked in New Lisbon and operated Pine Cove on Castle Rock Lake.

John is survived by his sisters, Elaine Decot, Marsha (Marv) Ballwhan, Terry (Jim) Johnson; brothers, Vernon (Idella) Endthoff, Greg Endthoff; sons, Mike (Karen) Endthoff, Pat (Tammy) Endthoff; daughters, Jeanette (Kenny) Williamson, Jackie (Brian) Van Drisse, Jolene (Mike) Saunders; grandchildren, Kaitlin (Ryan) Dietzman, Kelsey and Jared Endthoff, Brandon and Rachel Endthoff, Miranda (Cody) Chapin, Danielle (Gage) Wainio, Alex Van Drisse, Abbi and Alissa Saunders, and Logan Williamson; great-grandchildren, Emma Lee Endthoff, Christopher Isham, Skyler Crook, Raylynn Chapin, Gracie Chapin, Jaxon Chapin and Evelyn Wainio.

The family will have a private service of remembrance with a Celebration of Life on June 4, 2022 at Shipwreck Bay on Castle Rock Lake.

