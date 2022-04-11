John W. Drunasky Jr.

by Obituaries

John W. Drunasky Jr., age 78, passed away at St. Marys Hospital in Madison on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He was born on May 16, 1943 and was the son of John and Sylvia (Ehlenfeldt) Drunasky.

He married Rose Marie Dyer on October 8, 1964 in Madison. John operated heavy equipment for the Operating Engineers. He farmed and loved animals

He survived by his wife, Rose Marie; children; Angela Marie Drunasky of Sun Prairie, Melissa Ann Lueptow of Pardeeville, Jaqueline Drunasky of Belleville; 4 grandchildren Cody (Mersades) Langer, Joshua (Callie) Carney, Lee Stifter, Faith Waefler Drunasky; 4 great grandchildren Evalynn, Rose, Chloe, Reighnen and Raelee; sisters, Nancy Zeman, Priscilla (Thomas) Tuschen, Rosemary (Curt) Milner, Rebecca (Michael) Moe, Maureen (Eric) Kroner, and Lisa (Michael) Finn; brothers, James (Maureen) Drunasky, Stephen Drunasky and a son-in-law Ron Langer.

He was preceded in death by his parents 2 daughters Tina Marie Crider and Mona Lisa Langer; granddaughter Cheyenne Rose Langer

A private service will be held at a later date.

