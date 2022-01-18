John Van Roo

by Site staff

COLUMBUS—John Thomas Van Roo, age 84, passed away at his home in Columbus, on Friday, January 14, 2022.

He was born on January 13, 1938 to John (Bud) and Mary (Ike) Van Roo in Menominee, MI. John was married to the former Charlene Roske of Columbus in 1957.

John, or as many knew him as Tom, moved to Columbus, Wisconsin with his family in 1950, and graduated from Columbus High School in 1956.

After high school his military career took him throughout the United States stationed in Washington, DC, San Antonio, TX and Montgomery, AL. He retired from the military stationed in Alabama, but upon retirement he returned to his hometown of Columbus in 1999.

John began his military career in the Air National Guard, and served in many capacities throughout his 22 years of service. After his retirement in the military he followed in the footsteps of his father as a salesman for many companies.

After leaving the military he obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree from Troy University in Business Administration. He had a strong work ethic that continued into the community after his retirement.

John became active in the American Legion Post #62, the Columbus Masonic Lodge #75, the First Presbyterian Church, the Columbus City Council, as well as the Madison Model Railroad Association. His passion for his country, and hometown community lead him to not only volunteer but take active roles within each organization.

Depending on the time of year, you could find John tinkering is his garage, working in his herb garden, playing with his trainset, working a hot dog stand in the park, enjoying a cup of custard or home baked good, or watching his beloved Alabama or the Green Bay Packers football. He enjoyed his evenings sitting out with Charlene enjoying their gardens together.

But most often you would find him talking to his neighbors or family, he loved nothing more than sitting and talking with others. He was quick witted and great story teller. It was often said that he never met a stranger. He knew how to love and it was felt by everyone.

John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Charlene Van Roo; one son Mike (Rosemary) Van Roo, Diamond Bar, CA, and daughter Anje Van Roo, Minnetonka, MN; two sisters, Mary Van Roo, Waunakee, WI, and Jane (Steve) Crawley of Highland, IL, one brother Pete (Jean) Van Roo, Janesville, WI, two sisters-in-law Sharon (Dick) Quale, McFarland, WI and Gwyn Roske, Tucson, AZ. He dearly loved his nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Eric) Anthon, Jon Van Roo, Bart (Laura) Van Roo, Ben (Annie) Van Roo, Andrew (Tresa) Van Roo, Ryan (Laura) Van Roo, Becky (Brett) Doerr, Stephanie Crawley, Jim Crawley, Scott (Teri) Blank, Luke (Andrea) Roske, Rachel Roske. He also held a very special place in his heart for his great nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; son Mark Thomas Van Roo in 1983; brother Richard Van Roo; sister Ruth Coffey; brother-in-law Charles Roske, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Gertrude Roske

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M., with visitation beginning at 1 P.M., on Saturday, January 22, 2021 at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, Columbus, WI. Military Honors to follow.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with John’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com

