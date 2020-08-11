John “Tucker” Patrick Scullin Jr.

John “Tucker” P. Scullin Jr., 76, Fort Atkinson, peacefully passed away at his home on Blackhawk Island on the evening Friday, August 7th.

Born on September 24, 1943 in Watertown, he was the son of the late John and Margaret (Fromader) Scullin Sr.

Tucker was a 1961 graduate of Watertown High School, where he was well known and feared for his pitching skills. He later served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967 and was stationed at March AFB in Riverside, CA.

Tucker was a long time employee of the Wisconsin Bell Telephone Co., now known as AT&T.

Tucker first and foremost was an avid duck hunter, but also enjoyed fishing in front of his home on the Rock River, trips to Hayward, the Dakota’s, and Canada. He was always a great host at his home, and enjoyed the simple pleasure of driving around.

Survivors include his children, Megan Scullin of Watertown and Andrew Scullin of Huntington Beach, CA; his sister, Carol Hartline of Watertown; nephew, John Hartline and niece, Patricia (Cary) Manthey; as well as many other beloved family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be made under his name to Ducks Unlimited or the American Kennel Club.

